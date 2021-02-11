Picture of Kerala MLA donating money for Ram Mandir goes viral; Congress terms it as 'trap'

Want to donate for Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction? Here's how you can contribute

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 11: In a recent development, Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan on Thursday defended his party MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly, whose picture went viral on social media with claims that he donated money for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

"It was a trap," said Unnithan, adding that "Congress is a secular party". "Had he (Eldhose Kunnappilly) known that the donation was for Ram Mandir construction, he probably would not have given," he further said.

In the viral picture, Kunnappilly was seen along with a few other men, holding a card with the image of a building.

However, the MLA had on Wednesday claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) deceived him and added that he was under the impression that he donated the money for some other temple.

"Some people had contacted me asking for donations for some temples. But they did not reveal they were RSS workers or if the donation was for Ram Mandir. Out of my innocence, I donated Rs 1,000 as I normally give," the MLA said in a Facebook video.

He also apologised to the Muslim community. "I express my grief over this RSS propaganda if that has in any way hurt religious sentiments of some communities," said the Congress leader.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust secretary-general Champat Rai had recently announced that the donation drive, which started on January 15, would go on till February 27 across the country.