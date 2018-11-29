Picture of army officer consoling martyred soldier’s father leaves social media teary eyed

Srinagar, Nov 29: War has no winner. And it was proved again in the disturbed state of Jammu and Kashmir recently when a picture of an army officer consoling the grief-stricken father of a soldier who was martyred while on duty went viral. In the picture, the officer is seen embracing the father of Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, who lost his life during a recent operation carried out by the army in J&K's Shopian district.

Ahmad, 38, was a resident of Kulgam and a two-time winner of the Sena Medal. He had been with the Territorial Army but joined the operation with 34 Rashtriya Rifles on Sunday, November 25. Once an Ikhwan (a terrorist who surrenders and becomes involved in counter-insurgency operations), Ahmad had surrendered before the army and became a highly decorated personnel in due time.

The picture was posted on Twitter by ADG PI of the army during Ahmad's funeral and he captioned it: "You are not alone".

Ahmad received 21-gun salute on Monday at the time of his burial in his hometown, PTI reported. He is survived by his wife and two kids.

Seven militants, including three alleged top commanders, were neutralised in two separate encounters with the security personnel on Sunday.

A serving #IndianArmy officer consoling father of Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad of 34 Rashtriya Rifles, who lost his life fighting terrorists in #Shopian in Kulgam district of J&K. #IndianArmy #SalutingtheBraveheart #Braveheart @PIB_India @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/k2Yklmf1Ev — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) November 28, 2018

