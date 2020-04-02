PIB’s first bulletin after Supreme Court directive on fact check portal

New Delhi, Apr 02: The Press Information Bureau released its first bulletin after it set up a portal to check the flow of fake news. The decision to set up this portal was taken after the Supreme Court frowned upon the flow of fake news during the outbreak of this pandemic.

Latest updates on COVID-19 from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and various steps being taken for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 in the country. As of now, 1637 confirmed cases and 38 deaths have been reported. During the last 24 hours, 376 new confirmed cases and 3 new deaths have been reported. 132 persons have been cured /discharged from the hospitals after recovery.

Cabinet Secretary's video-conference with Chief Secretaries/DGPs of the States:

The States were sensitised about the intensive contact tracing of Tablighi Jamat participants as this has increased the risk of containment efforts of COVID-19. The States were asked to complete the contact tracing process on a war footing.

It has been found that foreigners who had participated in the Tablighi Jamat had violated visa conditions. The States were asked to initiate action for violation of visa

condition against the foreigners and the organisers of the event.

PIB set ups COVID-19 fact check unit

The States were asked to implement the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana within the next week. This will involve large cash transfer to beneficiaries. It should be organized in a manner to ensure social distancing.

It was noted that lockdown is being implemented effectively all over the country. The States were asked to ensure that intra-state movement of goods is allowed without any hindrance while maintaining social distance.

The manufacturing of essential goods should be ensured. It should also be ensured that the supply chains of such goods are maintained.

74 flights for transporting medical cargo:

Under Lifeline Udan initiative of Ministry of Civil Aviation, 74 flights have been operated till date for transporting medical cargo across the country. A total of 37.63 tonnes of cargo has been transported till date out of which more than 22 tonnes has been transported on 31st March 2020.

Supreme Court's directions to media:

The Supreme Court of India has directed the Media, including print, electronic and social media, to maintain a strong sense of responsibility and ensure that unverified news capable of causing panic is not disseminated.

HRD Minister meets IIT Directors:

HRD Minister directs Directors of 23 IITs to take care of the students, faculty and staff in the campus. Also directs them to ensure maximum number of students being covered through online courses.

Price Monitoring & Resource Unit in J&K:

Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory has become 12th State where the Price Monitoring & Resource Unit (PMRU) has been set up by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA). The PMRU shall help NPPA and State Drug Controller in ensuring availability and accessibility of medicines at affordable prices.

CIPET working against COVID-19:

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Central Institute of Plastic Engineering & Technology, a Govt. of India Institute, is undertaking noble works for the wellbeing of community through its facilities in different states.

Fertiliser PSUs donate Rs 27 Crore:

PSUs under the Department of Fertilizers, have donated more than Rs 27 crore to PM CARES fund to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

Raksha Mantri reviews assistance efforts:

Raksha Mantri reviewed through video conference the assistance being extended by various organisations of Ministry of Defence to fight COVID-19. He directed all the organisations to redouble their efforts and work in close coordination with other ministries/organisations of Central Government in this crucial time.

IAF airlifts essential medical supplies:

Indian Air Force continues to provide full support in Nation's efforts to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus and the management of COVID-19. IAF has airlifted nearly 25 Tons of essential medical supplies in last three days from Delhi, Surat, Chandigarh to Manipur, Nagaland and the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

National Monitoring Dashboard on COVID 19 Grievances:

DARPG's National Monitoring Dashboard on COVID 19 Grievances was launched today where COVID19 related grievances received in CPGRAMS with all Ministries/ Departments and States/ Union Territories are monitored on priority basis by a technical team of DARPG.

Preparations of Railways in supplementing national efforts reviewed:

Minister of Railways has directed the officials of Indian Railways to reach out to needy people with food and other assistance to the best of their human abilities and resources. IRCTC and RPF are already engaged in distribution of free meals to the needy persons. Railways should widen the outreach of their efforts and go beyond the proximities of railways stations to deeper areas in consultation with district authorities and NGOs etc.

Multi-lingual videos by TIFR on Covid-19

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research has came out with a package of engaging and illuminating communication materials containing a set of multi-lingual (9 languages) resources (youtube videos) in explaining why social distancing is helpful for tackling viral outbreaks like COVID-19.