  • search
Trending Mehul Choksi Karnataka by-polls Chandrayaan-2
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Phone tapping case: CBI carries search operation at ex-Bengaluru top cop Alok Kumar's residence

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Sep 26: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducting searches at the residence and office of Bengaluru's former police commissioner Alok Kumar, in connection with the illegal phone tapping of several politicians and officers of Karnataka.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Alok Kumar is currently serving as Additional Director General (ADG) of Karnataka Police.

    The CBI sleuths are reportedly searching for a pen drive at his residence which contains audio conversations. Earlier, the deputy commissioner had recorded the statement of a police inspector who had informed his senior that intercepted calls were downloaded from a server and handed over in a pen drive to the then Bengaluru Police Commissioner.

    In August 2018, an FIR was lodged by the CBI following a request by the BS Yediyurappa government in Karnataka.

    The phone-tapping controversy came into light when an alleged phone conversation was leaked to the media in which an IPS officer's name was revealed.

    Several senior Congress leader leaders names- Ahmed Patel and former PWD Minister HD Revanna of the JD(S) had also disclosed in the leaked phone tapes.

    While the Karnataka government of HD Kumaraswamy was under prolonged turmoil, it was alleged by several MLAs that the chief minister and JD(S) leader was tapping the phones of his colleagues.

    The CBI has lodged an FIR on the request of Karnataka government against unknown public servants and private persons.

    Bypolls 2019: With just over 50% success rate, test of survival for Yediyurappa on Oct 21

    The Karnataka government had asked for a CBI probe claiming that phones of politicians from both ruling and Opposition parties, and their relatives were tapped over a period of one year.

    More H D KUMARASWAMY News

    Read more about:

    h d kumaraswamy phone tapping

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue