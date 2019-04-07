'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar': BJP's official tagline for election campaign

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 07: "Phir ek baar Modi sarkar" will be BJP's election tag line and theme song for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Arun Jaitley announced on Sunday.

The party's campaign will revolve around the Narendra Modi-led government's achievements in the past five years. The BJP, however, is yet to release its manifesto.

The first theme will focus on "Kaam Karne Wali Saarkar", the second theme is "Imaandar Sarkar" and the third theme will focus on "Bade Faisle Lene Wali Sarkar".

'Ab hoga NYAY': Congress party launches Lok Sabha 2019 campaign

In a direct attack on the Grand alliance after releasing the party's campaign song Jaitley said "We want a government with one captain and not a team of 11 members with 40 captains".

Apart from this, the BJP also unveiled a series of video spots that it aims to use over the coming few days, as well as a tune that can be used as the phone's ringtone.

The BJP's slogan comes barely two days before the first phase of polling takes place on April 11.

Earlier today, the Congress launched its official campaign tagline for the Lok Sabha election: "Ab hoga NYAY", centered around its minimum income guarantee scheme and party president Rahul Gandhi.

The last phase of polling for the polls will take place on May 19.

Counting of votes at the end of the seven-phased polling will take place on May 23.

