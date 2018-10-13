India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Phase 3: Voting underway in Jammu and Kashmir ULB polls

By Vikash Aiyappa
    Srinagar, Oct 13: Voting is underway in the third phase of the Urban Local Body elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

    As many as 365 candidates are in the fray in the third phase of elections spread across 96 wards. Voting will take place in 300 polling stations. The polling percentage in the first two phases was at 47, 2.

    Observers have been deployed, including micro-observers at 222 hypersensitive polling stations in the Kashmir Division and 19 in Jammu Division.

    Control Rooms have been established in all the Municipal Bodies across the State to respond promptly to any complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as also to disseminate information to the public. He said adequate security arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of polling across the state.

    The government has also declared holiday on the day of poll in the municipal areas going to polls so as to enable the voters to cast their vote.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 7:23 [IST]
