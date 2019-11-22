Phase 1 of Jharkhand polls would see 44 with pending criminal cases contesting

New Delhi, Nov 22: Out of 189 candidates analyzed, 44 (23 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in Jharkhand.

26 (14 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Among the major parties, 4(67 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 6 (46 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 5 (42 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from JD(U), and 4 (33 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the major parties, 3 (50 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 4 (33 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from JD(U), 4 (33 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from BJP, and 3 (23 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from JVM(P) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

There are 7 constituencies in the Jharkhand assembly elections, Phase I, having 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases. Red Alert Constituencies are those which have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases contesting elections.

Financial:

Out of the 189 candidates, 59 (31 per cent) are crorepatis.

Among the major parties 3 (100 per cent) out of 3 candidates analysed from AJSU Party, 5 (83 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 9 (75 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from BJP, 7 (54 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from JVM(P) and, 5 (42 per cent) out of 12 candidates from JD(U) have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase I is Rs 1.85 Crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 6 INC candidates analysed is Rs. 16.97 crores, 12 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 4.33 crores, 13 JVM(P) candidates have average assets of Rs 2.35 crores, 12 JD(U) candidates have average assets of Rs 1.50 crore and 3 AJSU Party candidates have average assets worth Rs. 1.39 crore.

Other details:

87 (46 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 85 (45 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 13 (7 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 4 candidates have not declared their age.

15 (8 per cent) female candidates are contesting in the Jharkhand assembly election Phase I.