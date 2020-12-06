YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pfizer seeks DCGI for emergency approval of COVID-19 vaccine in India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 06: Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical firm has sought from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) an emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine.

    Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine in India

    The company sought permission to import the vaccine for sale and distribution in India without the requirement for clinical trials on local people, in accordance with the special provisions under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, the news agency said, citing an unidentified official.

    Bahrain grants emergency use for Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

    Pfizer is the first drugmaker to seek the approval in India and submitted the application on Dec. 4, the report said.

    The UK on Wednesday became the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, with the UK regulator Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) granting a temporary authorisation for its emergency use.

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X