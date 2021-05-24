Can pregnant, lactating women take Covid vaccine? Here’s what experts have to say

Jaishankar arrives in New York: Focus to be around vaccination production

All Indians to be vaccinated by December says Union Minister

Pfizer, Moderna refused to sell COVID-19 vaccines directly to Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 24: Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna have refused to supply its Covid vaccine directly to Delhi, saying that its policy allows it to entertain such requests only from the government of India.

"Both the companies (Pfizer, Moderna) have refused to sell vaccines directly to us. They have said that they will deal with the Government of India alone", he said in a statement.

Kejriwal has urged the Centre to procure vaccines soon and distribute them across states. "I appeal to the Centre to import vaccines and distribute to the States", he said.

This comes a day after Punjab made similar claims saying that Moderna refused to send vaccines directly to the state as they only deal with the central government.

Amid vaccine shortage, the inoculation drive for the 18-44 age group came to a halt in Delhi.

The chief minister also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to ensure immediate supply of jabs and increase the quota for Delhi.

As the country faces a shortage of vaccine, Kejriwal gave four suggestions to Modi, including procurement of vaccines from foreign manufacturers and inviting firms for production in India.

'Will deal only with Centre': Moderna refuses Punjab's vaccine request

Kejriwal said the Central government should within 24 hours direct all capable companies in the country to start manufacturing Covaxin as Bharat Biotech has agreed to share its formula.

Vaccines manufactured abroad should be used in India and the Centre needs to procure vaccines on the behalf of states as it will be more effective in bulk procurement, Kejriwal said.

Foreign companies should be allowed to manufacture vaccines in India and the Centre should try to get vaccines from such countries that have stocks of more doses than their need, he suggested.

Vaccination of maximum number of people in the shortest time is the only way to save Delhi and the country from the third wave of coronavirus, Kejriwal asserted.