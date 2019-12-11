#Petrolprice trends on Twitter as prices remained unchanged: Here's how much you need to pay

India

New Delhi, Dec 11:

New Delhi, Dec 11: Domestic petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday were kept unchanged at existing levels in metros on Wednesday, December 11, according to information provided by the country's largest fuel retailer, Indian Oil Corp Ltd.

With effect from 6 am on Wednesday, in Delhi has again reached the Rs 75 mark and Rs 80.65 per litre in Mumbai, according Indian Oil Corporation's website. Citizens in Chennai will have to shell out Rs 77.97 for a litre of petrol while diesel retailed at Rs 69.81 per litre.

In Gurugram, petrol price remained static at Rs 74.49 a litre and diesel costs Rs 65.35 per litre. In Noida, too, petrol, diesel prices remained constant at Rs 76.29 a litre and Rs 66.35 a litre, respectively.

Petrol price in India stands still amid global tariff war

Petrol price was on Monday hiked by 5 paise per litre and diesel by 10 paise a litre, according to daily price notification of state-owned oil firms.

The increase pushed price of petrol to Rs 75 per litre in the national capital and that of diesel to Rs 66.04 per litre.

Rates have been on the rise since November 9, barring one day. Cumulatively, petrol price has been increased by Rs 2.30 per litre in the last one month. Diesel prices, however, have been moderate in their movement, hovering in between Rs 65-66 per litre range.

While prices rose in the immediate aftermath of drone attacks on some of Saudi Arabia''s giant onshore fields in mid-September, rising by a cumulative Rs 2.5 per litre in case of petrol in a matter of two weeks, rates had cooled off thereafter, with prices coming down from Rs 74.61 per litre to Rs 72.60 for petrol in Delhi.

However, rates have again been on the rise since November 9, partly because of rupee-dollar exchange rate.

Diesel prices had hit Rs 67 in the aftermath of the Saudi attack, but moderated in the days thereafter.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily on the basis of changes in their benchmark international fuel prices and rupee-dollar exchange rate.

#PetrolPrice



2014:@SriSri: If @narendramodi comes to power, petrol will sell at ₹40/-@yogrishiramdev: If @BJP4India comes to power, petrol will sell at ₹30/-



2019:

Both: Maunam sammati lakshanam!



And #AnnaHazare is busy counting his new currency notes. — cautelous (@numbdroll) December 11, 2019

Change to Electric Vehicle Driving is a more feasible solution to save on fuel spending and still keeping the pollution low #PetrolPrice — Senthil Venkatrajan (@senthilvenk1) December 11, 2019

#PetrolPrice are still lower than the Onions wait and watch who will win the race. pic.twitter.com/UIjmEasQSR — Junaid Pinjari (@thejunaidp) December 11, 2019

#PetrolPrice govt should ban all those old vehicles which were registered 5 years ago. So that reduce pollution and balance the fuel. @PMOIndia @narendramodi

Otherwise our opponents will continue to make it an issue — manmohan shukla (@iam_mohanshukla) December 11, 2019

: #petrolprice are breaking all the records. Now you won't take out your cycle @akshaykumar?

Oh, wait. You're a Canadian citizen, Indian economy doesn't affect you! — Abbas Khambati 🇮🇳 (@Oye_its_Abbas) December 11, 2019