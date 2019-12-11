  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Arms Act
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    #Petrolprice trends on Twitter as prices remained unchanged: Here's how much you need to pay

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: Domestic petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday were kept unchanged at existing levels in metros on Wednesday, December 11, according to information provided by the country's largest fuel retailer, Indian Oil Corp Ltd.

    With effect from 6 am on Wednesday, in Delhi has again reached the Rs 75 mark and Rs 80.65 per litre in Mumbai, according Indian Oil Corporation's website. Citizens in Chennai will have to shell out Rs 77.97 for a litre of petrol while diesel retailed at Rs 69.81 per litre.

    #Petrolprice trends on Twitter as prices remained unchanged: Heres how much you need to pay
    Representational Image

    In Gurugram, petrol price remained static at Rs 74.49 a litre and diesel costs Rs 65.35 per litre. In Noida, too, petrol, diesel prices remained constant at Rs 76.29 a litre and Rs 66.35 a litre, respectively.

    Petrol price in India stands still amid global tariff war

    Petrol price was on Monday hiked by 5 paise per litre and diesel by 10 paise a litre, according to daily price notification of state-owned oil firms.

    The increase pushed price of petrol to Rs 75 per litre in the national capital and that of diesel to Rs 66.04 per litre.

    Rates have been on the rise since November 9, barring one day. Cumulatively, petrol price has been increased by Rs 2.30 per litre in the last one month. Diesel prices, however, have been moderate in their movement, hovering in between Rs 65-66 per litre range.

    While prices rose in the immediate aftermath of drone attacks on some of Saudi Arabia''s giant onshore fields in mid-September, rising by a cumulative Rs 2.5 per litre in case of petrol in a matter of two weeks, rates had cooled off thereafter, with prices coming down from Rs 74.61 per litre to Rs 72.60 for petrol in Delhi.

    However, rates have again been on the rise since November 9, partly because of rupee-dollar exchange rate.

    Diesel prices had hit Rs 67 in the aftermath of the Saudi attack, but moderated in the days thereafter.

    Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily on the basis of changes in their benchmark international fuel prices and rupee-dollar exchange rate.

    More PETROL PRICES News

    Read more about:

    petrol prices

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 11:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue