Petrol tanker on fire near in Mumbai's Wadala

By
    Mumbai, Nov 26: A petrol tanker caught fire near Bhakti Park in Mumbai's Wadala at around 10:45 pm on Monday.

    Petrol tanker on fire near in Mumbai's Wadala. Courtesy: ANI news

    Five fire tenders present at the spot. Fire fighting operations underway.

    More details awaited.

    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 23:38 [IST]
