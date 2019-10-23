  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Petrol pump strike: Fuel stations to shut operations for 24 hours in Rajasthan

    By PTI
    |

    Jaipur, Oct 23: Petrol and diesel pumps across Rajasthan will be shut for 24 hours today to protest against the increased rate of Value Added Taxes (VAT).

    Sunit Bagai, president of the Rajasthan Petrol Diesel Association (RPDA) said fuel pumps located in the border areas are on the verge of shutdown due to increased VAT rate.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Petrol and diesel pumps located in the border areas of neighbouring districts are on the verge of shutdown due to increased VAT. Demand is continuously decreasing.

    "We have apprised the state government about losses incurred by the fuel pump stations," said Bagai.

    The shutdown has been called against increased VAT rate, he said, adding the RPDA has also demanded scrapping of road cess.

    Bagai said if prices of petrol and diesel are compared with neighbouring states, it was Rs 5-9 higher in Rajasthan.

    Terming it a corrective measure, the Congress government in July had reversed the previous government's decision to reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel by 4 per cent.

    UP govt increases VAT on petrol, diesel

    During the previous government, VAT on petrol was 30 per cent, which was brought down to 26 per cent while VAT on diesel was reduced from 22 per cent to 18 per cent.

    In the general budget, the Centre had announced Rs 1 per litre in excise duty and Rs 1 as road cess.

    Following the hike, the state government through a notification on July 6 increased VAT rate on petrol from 26 to 30 per cent and 18 to 22 per cent on diesel.

    More PETROL PUMPS News

    Read more about:

    petrol pumps rajasthan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue