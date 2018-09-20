  • search

Petrol prices hit new high, Rs 89.60 per litre in Mumbai: Check today's rate

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 20: Petrol prices on Thursday crossed the 90-mark in certain cities of Maharastra. The revised rates are applicable from 6 am from today.

    Petrol prices hit new high, Rs 89.60 per litre in Mumbai: Check todays rate

    In Delhi and Mumbai, petrol price was hiked by Rs 0.6 per litre while diesel prices remained unchanged.

    Petrol & Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs.82.22 per litre & Rs.73.87 per litre, respectively. While in Mumbai, Petrol & Diesel prices are Rs.89.60 per litre & Rs.78.42 per litre, respectively.

    Delhi has the cheapest fuel rates among all metros and most state capitals because of lower taxes. Mumbai has the highest sales tax or value added tax (VAT).

    A combination of a dip in rupee value against the US dollar and rise in crude oil prices has led to a spike in fuel prices since mid-August. Petrol price has since risen by Rs 5.02 per litre and diesel by Rs 5.15 - the most in any one-month period since the daily revision in fuel prices was introduced in June last year.

    Read more about:

    fuel price petrol price diesel price

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 8:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue