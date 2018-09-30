  • search

Petrol price rises to Rs 90.84/litre in Mumbai, Rs 83.49/litre in Delhi

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 30: Petrol prices skyrocketing since the past few days and it continued to rise on Sunday across the four metros. The revised rates are applicable from 6 am from today.

    Fuel prices climbed to fresh heights in Delhi and Mumbai on Sunday. Petrol prices in the national capital rose to Rs 83.49 per litre.

    Petrol price rises to Rs 90.84/litre in Mumbai, Rs 83.49/litre in Delhi

    Meanwhile, diesel prices also increased to Rs 74.79 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices rose to Rs 90.84 per litre & Rs 79.40 per litre respectively.

    Also Read | Petrol and diesel prices continue to soar

    The cost of transportation fuel has been on the rise since 1 August, largely because of rising crude oil prices and the falling rupee.

    The rising prices of petrol and diesel every day have burnt a hole in the pockets of consumers.

    On Saturday, petrol and diesel prices in Delhi were recorded at Rs 83.58 per litre and Rs 74.88 per litre. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Mumbai were Rs 90.93 per litre. Diesel was sold at price at Rs 79.49 per litre.

    Also Read | Petrol breaches Rs 90-mark in Mumbai

    However, few states, including have announced reduction in VAT imposed on fuel prices. Karnataka on Monday announced a cut of Rs 2 per litre on petrol and diesel prices. Earlier, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal announced a reduction of Rs 2.5, 2 and Re 1 on fuel prices respectively.

    On Saturday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising fuel prices, while also taking a dig at him on Rafale deal and the falling value of the Indian rupee.

    Read more about:

    petrol price mumbai fuel price hike new delhi

    Story first published: Sunday, September 30, 2018, 10:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 30, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue