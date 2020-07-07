Petrol price remain untouched, diesel price sees hike; Here are the latest rates

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 07: A week after petrol and diesel price remained the same, diesel price was hiked by 23-25 paise across most cities in the country while petrol price remained the same. In June, petrol and diesel prices had increased for 21 consecutive days.

The price of petrol in Delhi remained at stagnant at Rs 80.43, diesel rate went up by 25 paise to Rs 80.78 per litre meaning diesel remained costlier than petrol in the national capital. With respect to the higher VAT, the price of diesel is at a lifetime high in Delhi. Petrol rates are also at a 19-month high all over India.

COVID-19 tally in Delhi crosses 1 lakh-mark with 1,379 fresh cases

In Kolkata, the petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 82.10 per litre while the diesel was retailing 25 paise costlier at Rs 75.89 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol was still priced at Rs Rs 87.19, while a litre of diesel became 22 paise costlier and was retailing at Rs 79.05.

Petrol price in Noida remained unchanged at Rs 81.08 per litre. Diesel in the city became 21 paise costlier and was priced at Rs 72.80 per litre.

Coronavirus: India records more than 7 lakh COVID-19 cases; 22,000 in last 24 hours

The petrol price remained unchanged in Tamil Nadu's Chennai at Rs 83.63 a litre, while diesel was at Rs 77.91 per litre. Unlike Delhi, the prices of petrol continued to be much higher than diesel in other metro cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai. In Gurugram, petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 78.64, while diesel price was hiked to Rs 72.98 per litre.