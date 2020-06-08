Petrol price increased, Mumbai to bear maximum brunt

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 08: Oil marketing companies have hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by 60 paise per litre each.

After the hike, petrol will cost Rs 71.86 per litre in Delhi, while the price of diesel would be at Rs 69.99 a litre.

In Bengaluru, petrol would cost Rs 78.18 and diesel would be at 66.54 a litre. The cost of petrol would be the highest in Mumbai. It would cost Rs 78.91 a litre.

Incidentally this is the first nationwide hike after the country announced a lockdown on March 16.

The move comes a month after the Centre raised the excise duty by Rs 10 and Rs 13 on petrol and diesel respectively. The government had last month increased the prices on domestic cooking gas by Rs 11 per cylinder for all consumers. However this was not applicable to those who benefit from the Prime Minister's Ujwala Scheme.