Petrol price in India stands still amid global tariff war

    New Delhi, Nov 22: The petrol prices in India halt regardless of the global crude rates drops as international markets as growth concerns weigh.

    Today the petrol price in the major Indian cities are- Rs 74.20 per litre in New Delhi, Rs 76.89 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 79.86 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 77.14 per litre in Chennai.

    Reportedly, in the international market, the Brent crude was trading $62.18 per barrel, down by 0.35% and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $56.82 per barrel, down by 0.33%.

    As the trade tariff conflict continues its impacts can be seen in the global growth prospects. Besides this, it has also dominated the crude outlook demand in the coming days.

    Amid the trade tariff conflict, the U.S. House of Representatives passing two bills to support the protesters in Hong Kong. This has meanwhile agitated the Chinese capital Beijing.

    The U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to increase the tariff rates on Chinese imported products if both the countries do not reach the 'Phase One' trade deal at the earliest.

    Meanwhile, the rupee value was seen trading at 71.84 per U.S. dollar, down by 3 paise during today's trade session.

