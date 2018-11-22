Petrol price cut by 41 paise, diesel 30 paise

New Delhi, Nov 22: Petrol and diesel prices were cut down by 41 paise and 30 paise per litre, respectively, on Thursday. State-run oil retailers have not increased fuel prices in India for over a month as crude struggle to come out of a bearish market.

A litre of petrol today costs Rs 75.97 in Delhi, Rs 81.50 in Mumbai, Rs 76.57 in Bengaluru, Rs 78.88 in Chennai, Rs 77.93 in Kolkata and Rs 80.55 in Hyderabad.

Diesel costs Rs 70.97 in Delhi, Rs 74.34 in Mumbai, Rs 71.35 in Bengaluru, Rs 74.99 in Chennai, Rs 72.83 in Kolkata and Rs 77.22 in Hyderabad.