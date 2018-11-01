Petrol, diesel prices witness dip across India: Check rates here

New Delhi, Nov 1: The fuel prices across the country were facing a continuous increase over the last few months - up until two weeks ago, when the price started going down after the Central and State Governments began their efforts to reduce fuel prices.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 79.37 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.18) and Rs 73.78 per litre, respectively. While in Mumbai, Petrol & diesel prices are Rs 84.86 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.16) and Rs 77.32 per litre,respectively.

Earlier in the month, the Modi government in the Centre had slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.50 per litre and also asked the PSU oil firms to subsidise fuel by Rs 1 per litre. The government also requested all state governments to cut taxes on petrol and diesel by similar Rs 2.50 per litre.

Following the Centre's request, many states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana announced a cut in fuel prices but the Delhi government had not cut state VAT on fuel. Due to this petrol and diesel is now cheaper in Noida. Petrol was sold at Rs 77.40 per litre in Noida while diesel was priced at Rs 71.91 on Wednesday.