Petrol, Diesel prices rise in metros despite cuts; Check today's rate

    New Delhi, Oct 7: Oil-marketing companies increased the prices of petrol and diesel across the four metro cities on Sunday, despite the Centre and states announcing cuts in the rates.

    Petrol and Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 81.82 per litre (increase by Rs 0.14) and Rs 73.53 (increase by Rs 0.29). While in Mumbai, Petrol and Diesel prices in are Rs 87.29 (increase by Rs 0.14) and Rs 77.06 (increase by Rs 0.31), respectively.

    On Thursday, 12 states slashed the prices of petrol and diesel after the central government announced a Rs. 1.5 per litre cut in excise duty and made state-run oil companies absorb a Re 1 per litre cut in fuel prices. The move to bring down domestic fuel prices came amid international crude oil rates soaring to 2014 highs in the past few days.

    Petrol and diesel rates are decided on a daily basis by oil-marketing companies on the basis of the rupee-dollar rate and global crude oil prices.

    Sunday, October 7, 2018
