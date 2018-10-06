  • search

Petrol, diesel prices in metropolitan cities today

    New Delhi, Oct 6:  Petrol and Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 81.68 per litre (increase by Rs 0.18) and Rs 73.24 per litre (increase by Rs 0.29), respectively on Saturday. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices Rs 87.15 per litre (increase by Rs 0.18) and Rs 76.75 (decrease by Rs 0.70), respectively.

    In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 84.70 per litre and diesel Rs 77.11. In Kolkata, diesel costs Rs 74.80 per litre and petrol Rs. 84.70.

    A day after Centre's appeal, the Bihar government on Friday reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.52 per litre and Rs 2.55 per litre respectively. Meanwhile, Chandigarh Administration reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 1.50 per litre.

    On Thursday, the Centre had announced a cut in the petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre.

    Following Jaitley's announcement, most of the key BJP ruled states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh also announced an additional cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on petrol and diesel bringing the effect reduction to Rs 5 per litre on fuel prices.

