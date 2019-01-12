Petrol, diesel prices inching up in Delhi, Mumbai

New Delhi, Jan 12: Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 69.26/litre (increase by Rs 0.19) and Rs 63.10/litre (increase by Rs 0.29) respectively in Delhi.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices at Rs 74.91/litre (increase by Rs 0.19) and Rs 66.04/litre (increase by Rs 0.31) respectively.

During the last three months, the price of petrol has fallen by about 16% in Delhi while benchmark Brent crude oil has fallen by about 30%. India's fuel price is linked directly to crude oil rate because about 80% of our requirements are imported.