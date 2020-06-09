Petrol, diesel prices hiked for third straight day; Check rates in your city

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 09: Petrol price on Tuesday was hiked by 54 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise a litre - the third straight daily increase in rates after oil PSUs ended an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 73.00 per litre from 72.46, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 71.17 a litre from Rs 70.59, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

This is the third daily increase in rates in a row. Oil companies had on Sunday restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.

Latest petrol, diesel prices in top cities:

New Delhi: Petrol Rs 73. Diesel Rs 71.17

Gurgaon: Petrol Rs 72.55. Diesel Rs 64.55

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 80.01. Diesel Rs 69.92

Chennai: Petrol Rs 77.08. Diesel Rs 69.74

Hyderabad: Petrol Rs 75.78. Diesel Rs 69.56

Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 75.35. Diesel Rs 67.66