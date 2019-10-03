  • search
    Petrol, diesel prices finally fall: Check latest rates in metro cities

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 03: Prices of petrol and diesel have come down on Thursday, October 3, the first time in the last three weeks.

    The state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) which review the domestic fuel rates on a daily basis rate, has cut the petrol price by 8-10 paise while diesel rate increased by 5 to 6 paise across the country.

    According to the latest rate, a litre of petrol costs Rs 74.51 in Delhi, Rs 80.11 in Mumbai, Rs 77 in Bengaluru. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 77.40 a litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 71.24 a litre.

    In Kolkata, petrol is retailing at Rs 77.14 a litre today, while diesel price was at Rs 69.85 a litre today.

    Petrol, diesel prices in the four metropolitan cities

    Petrol price

    The hike in fuel prices were attributed to the drone attack on Saudi oil facilities that disabled around 5 per cent of the global supply. India is dependent on Saudi of its oil imports and buys around 2,00,000 tonnes of LPG every month.

    The other factors that impact oil prices include rupee to US dollar exchange rate, cost of crude oil, global cues.

