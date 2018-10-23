Petrol, diesel prices dip for the sixth straight day

New Delhi, Oct 23: Petrol, diesel prices dropped for the sixth straight day on Tuesday, bringing relief to the consumer who have been reeling under high fuel prices since last two months.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 81.34 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.10) and Rs 74.85 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.07), respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices are Rs 86.81 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.10) and Rs 78.46 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.08), respectively.

Before the October 5 price cut, petrol in Delhi had hit an all-time high of Rs 84 per litre and diesel was at record Rs 75.45. This came down to Rs 81.50 per litre for petrol and Rs 72.95 in case of diesel.