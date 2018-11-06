Petrol and diesel prices decrease on Diwali

New Delhi, Nov 6: Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 78.42 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.14) and Rs 73.07 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.9), respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices are Rs 83.92 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.14) and Rs 76.57 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.10), respectively.

Daily price changes for Petrol and Diesel are effected at 6 am every day.

To get the indicative prices of Petrol/Diesel in your city/town for the day, kindly SMS "RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump" to 92249 92249.

For example, SMS "RSP 102072" to 92249 92249 for petrol and diesel prices in Delhi.

For easy reference, given below are specimen Dealer Codes of 39 locations, including the four metros/NCR.

More details awaited.