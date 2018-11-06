Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda
Srikanth Kulkarni
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy
L Chandrashekhar
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
J Shantha
V S Ugrappa
Dr. T R Srinivas
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra
Madhu Bangarappa
Mahima Patel
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda
Dr. Siddaramaiah
  • search

Petrol and diesel prices decrease on Diwali

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 6: Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 78.42 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.14) and Rs 73.07 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.9), respectively.

    Petrol and diesel prices decrease on Diwali
    Petrol and diesel prices decrease on Diwali

    In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices are Rs 83.92 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.14) and Rs 76.57 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.10), respectively.

    Daily price changes for Petrol and  Diesel are effected at 6 am every day.

    To get the indicative prices of Petrol/Diesel in your city/town for the day, kindly SMS "RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump" to 92249 92249.

    For example, SMS "RSP 102072" to 92249 92249 for petrol and diesel prices in Delhi.

    For easy reference, given below are specimen Dealer Codes of 39 locations, including the four metros/NCR.

    More details awaited.

    Read more about:

    petrol petrol diesel price diwali

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue