Petrol breaches Rs 90-mark in Mumbai

New Delhi, Sep 24: Petrol and Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs.82.72 per litre and Rs.74.02 per litre, respectively on Monday . In Mumbai, petrol and Diesel prices are Rs.90.08 per litre and Rs.78.58 per litre, respectively.
Petrol prices were revised daily in India with effect from June 15, 2017. This was a marked departure from the earlier practice of revising petrol prices every fortnight.
Also Read: Karnataka government cuts Petrol, Diesel prices by Rs 2/litre
|City
|Today Price
|Yesterday's Price
|New Delhi
|82.72
|82.44
|Kolkata
|84.44
|84.27
|Mumbai
|90.08
|89.80
|Chennai
|85.87
|85.69
|Gurgaon
|83.08
|82.78
|Noida
|82.06
|82.02
|Bangalore
|83.26
|83.09
You can check petrol prices in India, in a number of ways. The most popuar way is to send an SMS. For example, if you are at an HPCL pump you can send an SMS to: HPPRICE DEALER CODE and send it to 9222201122.
Also read: 'BJP must have found a free crude oil source': Chidambaram's jibe at Centre
For Indian Oil Corporation or IOC send SMS to: Type: RSP DEALER CODE and send it to 9224992249. You can also go online and check a number of websites, that provide you daily rates of the fuel.
Remember, that Indian Oil the country's largest retailer revises fuel prices everyday at 6 am in the morning. So, you are able to check live petrol price everyday after this time.