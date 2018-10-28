  • search

Petrol, Diesel prices continue to come down: Check out Today's rates here

By
    New Delhi, Oct 28: Fuel prices continued to witness a downfall on Sunday, providing much-needed relief to consumers from the relentless rate hikes in recent months.

    Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi today are Rs 80.05 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.40) & Rs 74.05 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.33), respectively.

    While in Mumbai, Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 85.54 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.39) & Rs 77.61 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.35), respectively.

    State-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices with effect from 6 am on a daily basis.

    The fuel prices had been witnessing a relentless hike since the past few months in the country, burning a hole in the common commuter's pocket.

    Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on October 4 announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre. He further urged the state governments to reduce the same amount from their end.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 28, 2018, 11:57 [IST]
