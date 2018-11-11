Petrol, diesel prices continue downward trend on Sunday, Check today's rates here

  • search

By
    New Delhi, Nov 11: The prices of fuel continued downward trend on Sunday bringing some respite to the customers.

    Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 77.73 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.16) and Rs 72.46 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.12), respectively. While in Mumbai, Petrol and diesel prices are Rs 83.24 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.16) and Rs 75.92 (decrease by Rs 0.13), respectively.

    On Saturday, the petrol price in Delhi settled at Rs 77.89 per litre and that in Mumbai to Rs 83.40 per litre, a decrease of 17 paise each.

    Delhi diesel price was cut to Rs 72.58 per litre a cut of 16 paise and its Mumbai price was Rs 76.05 per litre, a decrease by 17 paise.

    Fuel prices had earlier witnessed a relentless hike in the country, burning a hole in the commuters pocket.

    The fuel price chart had an upward trend till October 4 when petrol prices hit an all-time high of Rs 84 per litre in Delhi and Rs 91.34 in Mumbai while diesel was at Rs 75.45 in Delhi and Rs 80.10 in Mumbai.

    Prices eased after that because of intervention by the central government and falling crude oil prices. Not only has the central government cut the excise duty on fuel but several state governments have also decreased sales tax or VAT.

    Besides, oil marketing companies are also bearing a loss of Re 1 per litre on instructions from the finance ministry.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 11, 2018, 9:41 [IST]
