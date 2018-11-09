Petrol, diesel prices continue downward trend

New Delhi, Nov 9: Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 78.06 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.15) and Rs 72.74 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.15), respectively on Friday.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices are Rs 83.57 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.15) and Rs 76.22 (decrease by Rs 0.16), respectively.

Oil prices have fallen by about $15 in less than a month after peaking in early October, reaching their highest level in two-and-a-half years, with a barrel of Brent at over $85.

Brent has lost more than 16% in value since early October, while WTI has declined by more than 18% since then.

Daily price changes for Petrol and Diesel are effected at 6 am every day.

To get the indicative prices of Petrol/Diesel in your city/town for the day, kindly SMS "RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump" to 92249 92249.

For example, SMS "RSP 102072" to 92249 92249 for petrol and diesel prices in Delhi.

For easy reference, given below are specimen Dealer Codes of 39 locations, including the four metros/NCR.