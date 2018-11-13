  • search

Petrol, diesel prices continue to dip

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 13: Petrol and diesel prices continued the downward trend on Tuesday.  

    Petrol, diesel prices continue to dip
    Petrol, diesel prices continue to dip

    In Delhi Petrol and diesel prices are Rs 77.43 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.13) and Rs 72.19 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.12), respectively. Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 82.94 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.13) and Rs 75.64 (decrease by Rs 0.12), respectively.

    On Monday, petrol and diesel prices in Delhi were Rs 77.73 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.16) and Rs 72.46 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.12), respectively. While in Mumbai, Petrol and diesel prices are Rs 83.24 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.16) and Rs 75.92 (decrease by Rs 0.13), respectively.

    Oil prices have fallen by about $15 in less than a month after peaking in early October, reaching their highest level in two-and-a-half years, with a barrel of Brent at over $85.

    Brent has lost more than 16% in value since early October, while WTI has declined by more than 18% since then.

    Daily price changes for Petrol and Diesel are effected at 6 am every day. To get the indicative prices of Petrol/Diesel in your city/town for the day, kindly SMS "RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump" to 92249 92249.

    For example, SMS "RSP 102072" to 92249 92249 for petrol and diesel prices in Delhi. For easy reference, given below are specimen Dealer Codes of 39 locations, including the four metros/NCR.

    Read more about:

    petrol diesel diesel prices

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue