Petrol diesel prices come down: Check today's fuel prices here

New Delhi, Oct 5: The price of petrol in Delhi on Friday (Oct 5) was Rs 81.50 per litre while in Mumbai it was Rs 86.97. The prices came down following Union Government's decision on Thursday to cut down the excise duty mon fuel in the wake of falling rupee and increasing crude prices.

The price of diesel in Delhi and Mumbai today (Oct 5) was Rs 72.95 and Rs 77.45 per litre, respectively.

In Kolkata, the petrol price was Rs 83.35 per litre while that of diesel was Rs 74.80 this morning.

In Chennai, the petrol price was Rs 84.70 per litre while that of diesel was Rs 77.11 today.

The central government on Thursday gave relief to masses from skyrocketing fuel prices and cut petrol and diesel rates by Rs 2.50 a litre with effect from midnight.

The decision was announced by finance minister Arun Jaitley after he held a closed-door meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Centre has reduced central excise duties by Rs 1.50 a litre while oil marketing companies have been asked to absorb Re 1 a litre, Jaitley said.

So this effectively means that, petrol price came down by Rs 2.5 per litre in Delhi, Rs 4.37 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 2.63 per litre in Chennai and Rs 2.45 per litre in Kolkata.