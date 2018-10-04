Petrol, Diesel price rise again: Check today's rates in metro cities

New Delhi, Oct 3: After a day of brief pause, fuel prices continued its rise on Thursday. The revised rates are applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 04 October 2018.

Petrol and Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 83.99 per litre (increase by Rs 0.15) & Rs 75.45 per litre (increase by Rs 0.20), repectively. While in Mumbai, Petrol & Diesel prices are Rs 91.34 litre (increase by Rs 0.14) & Rs 80.10 (increase by Rs 0.21), respectively.

In Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs 85.80 per litre and diesel at Rs 77.30 per litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel rates increased to Rs 79.79 per litre and Rs 87.33 per litre respectively. In Bengaluru, petrol is being sold at Rs 84.67 per litre and Rs 75.84 per litre respectively.

State-owned oil firms had in mid-June last year dumped 15-year practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month in favour of daily price revisions.

Also Read | CNG price hiked in Delhi-NCR; Find out new rates here

As per India's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has repeatedly blamed the Union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has always maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.