Petrol, diesel price in metropolitan cities today

New Delhi, Oct 10: Petrol price is Rs 82.26 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.73 in Mumbai on Wednesday. Diesel costs Rs 74.35 per litre (increased by Rs 0.24 per litre) in Delhi and Rs 77.93 (increased by Rs 0.25 per litre) in Mumbai.

In Kolkata, petrol price is Rs 84.09 per litre and diesel Rs 75.96.

In Chennai, Petrol and diesel Rs 85.50 per litre and Rs 78.35 respectively. Petrol to costs Rs 82.91 per litre and diesel Rs 74.49 in Bengaluru.

Despite the government cutting down petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.5, and 10 states also slashing prices by Rs 2.5 further, fuel continues to rise everyday.

Petrol prices were revised daily in India with effect from June 15, 2017. This was a marked departure from the earlier practice of revising petrol prices every fortnight.