Petrol, diesel price hiked further today

    New Delhi, Sep 29: Petrol and Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 83.40 per litre (increase by Rs 0.22) and  Rs 74.63 per litre (increase by Rs 0.21), respectively. Petrol price is Rs 90.75 per litre (increase by Rs 0.22) and Diesel is Rs 79.23 per litre (increase by Rs 0.22) in Mumbai.

    Petrol, diesel price hiked further today (Representative image)
    In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs. 86.70 and Rs. 78.86 per litre respectively. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices were at Rs. 85.03 per litre and Rs.76.27 per litre respectively.

    Petrol prices were revised daily in India with effect from June 15, 2017. This was a marked departure from the earlier practice of revising petrol prices every fortnight.

    You can check petrol prices in India, in a number of ways. The most popular way is to send an SMS. For example, if you are at an HPCL pump you can send an SMS to: HPPRICE DEALER CODE and send it to 9222201122.

    Indian Oil the country's largest retailer revises fuel prices everyday at 6 am in the morning. So, you are able to check live petrol price everyday after this time.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 8:24 [IST]
