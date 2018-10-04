Petrol, diesel price cut: States follows Centre’s footsteps, reduce taxes on fuel

New Delhi, Oct 4: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a cut of R s 2.50 percent in fuel prices. "Oil marketing companies will absorb Rs 1 from the central govt cut on 2.50 relief on petrol and diesel," he said.

He also asked the states to match the cut announced by the states to give further relief to the masses and Gujarat and Maharashtra immediately followed suit.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Gujarat Government also decided to give additional relief of ₹2.5/litre on Petrol to give total benefit of ₹5/litre in the State.

"Maharashtra Government also decided to give additional relief of Rs 2.5/litre on Petrol to give total benefit of Rs 5/litre in the State of Maharashtra," Fadnavis tweeted. Rupani also announced that petrol and diesel would be cheaper by Rs 5 cheaper in Gujarat.

Uttar Pradesh also reduced the fuel price by Rs 2.5 per litre giving a relief to consumers.

"Jharkhand Government has decided to give an additional relief of Rs 2.5/litre on diesel in the state," ANI quoted Raghubar Das as saying.

Following Fin Minister announcement of cut of Rs 2.50 per litre in petrol & diesel prices, glad to share that Assam Govt has also decided to reduce Rs 2.50 on both petrol & diesel per litre, making it Rs 5 less than prevailing rates.

Madhya Pradesh has cut fuel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre.

Haryana government has also decided to give an additional relief of ₹2.5/litre on petrol&diesel to give total benefit of ₹5/litre in the state: Haryana finance minister Captain Abhimanyu.

Himachal Pradesh government has also decided to give an additional relief of ₹2.5/litre on petrol&diesel to give total benefit of ₹5/litre in the state.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), petrol is being sold at Rs 84 per litre, diesel is being sold at Rs 75.45 per litre. Petrol rates increased by Rs 0.15 per litre and diesel rates increased by Rs 0.20 per litre on Thursday.

Here's a list of states where fuel prices have become cheaper:Gujarat

Maharashtra (only petrol)

Uttar Pradesh

Jharkhand

Madhya Pradesh

Chattisgarh

Uttarakhand

Assam

Tripura

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Jammu and Kashmir

Arunchal Pradesh

Goa

Some states - Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Karnataka - had earlier slashed VAT to pass on the benefits to people, but most other states have not taken any action so far.

However, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said that he will not cut fuel prices. Kerala was one of the first states to cut excise duty.