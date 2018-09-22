  • search

Petrol costs Rs 82.44/litre in Delhi, Rs 89.80 in Mumbai

By
    New Delhi, Sep 22: Petrol and  Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs.82.44 per litre and  Rs.73.87 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol price stands at Rs.89.80 per litre and diesel Rs.78.42 per litre. The revised rates are applicable from 6 am Saturday.

    The cost of transportation fuel has been on the rise since 1 August, largely because of rising crude oil prices and the falling rupee.

    Depreciation in the Indian rupee against the US dollar makes the import of crude oil expensive as the transaction is done in dollars.

    Petrol prices were revised daily in India with effect from June 15, 2017. This was a marked departure from the earlier practice of revising petrol prices every fortnight.

