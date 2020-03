Petrol bomb hurled near Shaheen Bagh protest site; No injuries reported

New Delhi, Mar 22: A petrol bomb was hurled by an unidentified person near the protest site at Shaheen Bagh on Sunday where women have been on a sit-in for over three months against the newly amended citizenship act, police said.

No injuries have been reported. The incident took place at around 9.30 am, they said.

A police team has found five-six petrol-filled bottles at the site.