Petrol above Rs 69/ litre in Delhi, diesel price hiked by 28 paise; Check today’s fuel price

    New Delhi, Jan 11: Petrol and diesel prices were on Friday (January 11) revised upwards by major Indian oil PSUs as global crude oil rates continued to stabilise after OPEC-led production cuts were announced in December 2018.

    With the fresh increase, a litre of petrol in Delhi will cost Rs 69.07 while diesel price has gone up by 28 paise and currently retailing at Rs 62.81 per litre.

    Representational Image

    In Mumbai, petrol price increased by 19 paise to Rs 74.72 as against Thursday's price of Rs 74.53. Diesel in Mumbai became costlier by 30 paise to Rs 65.73. In Noida, petrol price rose to Rs 69.24 while diesel price was hiked by 24 paise to Rs 62.42 per litre. In Gurugram, petrol, diesel prices rose to Rs 70.27 and Rs 63.03 respectively.

    In the other two metros- Chennai and Kolkata- petrol is retailing at Rs 71.67 and Rs 71.20 respectively as against Rs 71.47 and Rs 71.01 respectively on Thursday. Similarly, diesel in these two cities was retailing at Rs 66.31 and Rs 64.58 respectively on Friday.

    Price of petrol in most cities have crossed the Rs 70 per litre mark with the fresh upward revision of prices. Diesel prices are also gradually rising with the highest rate in Hyderabad at Rs 68.28 per litre. Chandigarh, on the other hand, is paying the lowest for a litre of diesel at Rs 59.82 per litre.

    Meanwhile, US crude has also ticked higher but there unclear trade talks between China and US has led to a slight fall in prices.

    Oil prices in India had reached peak levels in the beginning of October 2018 but soon stabilised after OPEC nations agreed upon squeezing productions. Saudi Arabia has promised to reduce production to the tune of 800 barrels per day.

    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 10:48 [IST]
