    Petition seeks fresh probe into Haren Pandya murder case

    New Delhi, Feb 08: The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a petition that sought a fresh probe into the murder of former Gujarat Home Minister, Haren Pandya. It may be recalled that Pandya was murdered in March 2003.

    Haren Pandya
    Haren Pandya Image Courtesy: Twitter

    He was shot dead on March 26 2003 in his car outside Ahmedabad's Law Garden. His wife Jagruti Pandya had raised questions over the initial probe into the mater which was handled by the Gujarat police.

    Also Read | Sanjiv Bhat's plea for seeking security for family turned down by SC

    The petutiuon filed by NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation said that a fresh probe was needed into the matter in view of "some startling information that has recently come to light and has been extensively reported by the media regarding Haren Pandya's murder, information which was never investigated into by the investigating agency, the CBI".

    The petition also cited a witness in the Sohrabbudin Sheikh encounter case who had told a Mumbai court that the Pandya murder was a contract killing involving a senior IPS officer.

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 13:04 [IST]
