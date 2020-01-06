  • search
    Petition filed in SC seeking removal of Mamata Banerjee as WB CM

    Kolkata, Jan 06: A petition has been filed in Supreme Court on Monday seeking a direction to West Bengal Governor, to remove state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "demanding UN-monitored referendum on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)".

    File photo of Mamata Banerjee
    Mamata Banerjee

    Mamata who has been opposing the contentious citizenship law, earlier said that there must be an impartial organisation like the United Nations or Human Rights Commission form a committee to see how many people are in favour or against CAA.

    Support protest against CAA, not bandh for the cause: Mamata

      The TMC supremo had led rallies opposing the implementation of CAA with thousands of partymen said, "Let there be an impartial organisation like United Nations or National Human Rights Commission form a committee to see how many people are in favour or against."

      However, The Union Ministers, Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani has lashed out at the Mamata for her comments against CAA.

      Sitharaman said earlier, "I utterly condemn her statement...And it is utterly irresponsible of a chief minister to talk like that."

