Peter Mukerjea sent to judicial custody till April 13

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea has been sent to judicial custody till 13th April by Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday in connection with the INX Media case. He will be produced through video conferencing in further hearings.

"Peter Mukerjea didn't cooperate with the investigators. That's why CBI couldn't confront him with Karti or his CA. For the next dates, Peter will be produced through video conferencing from Mumbai Jail. He will be taken to Mumbai today," CBI told Patiala House Court.

In the last hearing, the court had sent Peter Mukerjea to CBI custody till March 31 in the case which also involves Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram.

The INX Media case, registered by the CBI, relates to a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted to INX Media, founded by the Mukerjeas, for receiving foreign funds in 2007. The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against INX Media, the Mukerjeas and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

INX Media is accused of violating the FIPB guidelines while receiving investments from Mauritius. The Delhi High Court, had on March 23, granted bail to Mr Karti in the INX Media case.

(With agency inputs)

