Peter Mukerjea gets bail in Sheena Bora case

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Feb 06: Peter Mukerjea, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. The judge observed that prima facie there was no evidence against him.

The court directed Mukerjea to furnish a surety of Rs.2,00,000. Furthermore, he cannot leave the country without the permission of the court.

However, on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the high court stayed its order for a period of six weeks so that the probe agency could file an appeal against the order.

Peter Mukerjea, who is currently lodged in Authur Road jail, is accused of murdering his step-daughter Sheena Bora over a financial dispute in 2012.

Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused of Sheena Bora murder case files bail plea in special CBI court

NEWS AT 3 PM, 6th, FEBRUARY 2020

The court directed Peter Mukerjea not to contact his daughter Vidhi, son Rahul Mukerjea and other witnesses in the case.

According to the CBI, Peter Mukerjea along with Indrani Mukerjea and her previous husband Sanjeev Khanna entered into a criminal conspiracy to kill Sheena Bora.

Sheena Bora, 24, who was allegedly killed on April 24, 2012, was Indrani Mukerjea's daughter from an earlier relationship.

The crime came to the fore three years later, in 2015, for which Peter Mukerjea was charged for conspiracy.

Peter Mukerjea's wife Indrani is the prime accused in the case and is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail.