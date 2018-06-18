Former media baron Peter Mukerjea has agreed to grant divorce to his wife Indrani, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, her lawyer today said.

The divorce procedure may take some time as both are in jail, a lawyer representing Indrani in the murder case told reporters outside a Mumbai court.

"We have received a reply through registered post from Peter's lawyer and they have agreed to divorce by mutual consent," she said.

Peter Mukerjea's lawyers could not be reached for comments.

Stating that the marriage had "irretrievably broken down", Indrani had sent a divorce notice to Peter Mukerjea in April this year.

Both Indrani and Peter are facing trial in the murder case of Sheena Bora. Sheena (24), Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship, was allegedly killed in April 2012.

The killing came to light in August 2015 when Mukerjeas' former driver Shyamvar Rai spilled the beans when he arrested in another case.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the killing was the fall-out of a financial dispute.

Meanwhile, the defence lawyers today completed the cross-examination of Pradeep Waghmare, a former domestic help of the Mukerjeas.

They submitted that there were some contradictions in his statement to the police.

He had told the police, which probed the case before the CBI took over, that he had sought Rs 20,000 from Indrani for his children's education, and when she refused, he got angry and quit the job.

However, in the court, Waghmare said this was not his reason for quitting, and the police had put words in his mouth.

PTI

