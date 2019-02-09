  • search
    PETA India urges Pak minister to stop exporting donkeys to China for cruel killing: report

    Mumbai, Feb 9: After the news that Pakistan has plans to export donkeys to China for killing for the procurement of 'ejiao', a gelatine used in traditional Chinese medicine, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has written to Pakistan's Federal Minister for National Food Security and Reserach Shahibzada Muhammad Mahboob Sultan to stop execution of the plan, Times of India reported.

    The letter has referred the Pakistani minister to PETA Asia's probe into brutal killing of donkeys in China.

    It said that China had no laws to protect donkeys unlike Pakistan and urged Sultan to try ways to boost the Pakistani economy by bettering efficiency through industry programmes to replace the animals with machines, like it is done in India.

    It said Pakistan should try other means to improve its economy instead of sending donkeys to China for commercial purposes that only expose them to painful deaths.

    The demand for ejiao has gone up so fast that not only donkeys but other animals like horses, pigs and cows are also being slaughtered for fake eijao.

    PETA India CEO Dr Manilal Valliyate was quoted by ToI as saying: "PETA India is calling on Pakistan to spare donkeys tremendous suffering and stop supporting a cruel slaughter industry by implementing mechanisation programmes. We also urge everyone to choose only foods and medicines that don't contain donkey gelatine and to encourage their friends and family members to do the same."

    The donkeys, even the young ones, are hit in their head with sledgehammer following which their throats are slit and left to die an agonising death.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 15:18 [IST]
