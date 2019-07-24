  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pet dog abandoned for 'illicit relationship'

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, July 24: The white Pomeranian dog, about three years old, was found abandoned outside the World Market in Chackai, Thiruvananthapuram.

    Pet dog abandoned for illicit relationship
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    The dog was rescued by People For Animals (PFA) volunteer, Shameen, who found a note attached to its collar and was shocked to read it.

    The note written in Malayalam reads - "The dog is a really nice breed. It is well-behaved. It does not require a large amount of food. It does not have any diseases. It is bathed once every five days. Only issue is that it barks a little. It hasn't bitten anyone in three years. Used to give it mainly milk, biscuit and raw eggs. It is being abandoned because of 'illicit relationship' with a dog in the neighbourhood."

    Loyal dog dubbed as 'Greek Hachiko' refuses to leave spot where owner died

    "I was informed that a dog was found near Wall Market Gate, I went there and brought her home," Shameen told ANI.

    She added that although dogs are usually abandoned due to injury or sickness, this was the first time she had seen a dog abandoned for an "illicit relationship."

    More DOG News

    Read more about:

    dog illegal kerala

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue