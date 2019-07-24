Pet dog abandoned for 'illicit relationship'

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Thiruvananthapuram, July 24: The white Pomeranian dog, about three years old, was found abandoned outside the World Market in Chackai, Thiruvananthapuram.

The dog was rescued by People For Animals (PFA) volunteer, Shameen, who found a note attached to its collar and was shocked to read it.

Thiruvananthapuram: A white Pomeranian dog was abandoned by its owner for having an "illicit relationship" with a dog next door. Shameem, People For Animals (PFA) volunteer says,"I was informed that a dog was found near Wall Market Gate, I went there & brought her home." #Kerala pic.twitter.com/nvu6QXTVJ0 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

The note written in Malayalam reads - "The dog is a really nice breed. It is well-behaved. It does not require a large amount of food. It does not have any diseases. It is bathed once every five days. Only issue is that it barks a little. It hasn't bitten anyone in three years. Used to give it mainly milk, biscuit and raw eggs. It is being abandoned because of 'illicit relationship' with a dog in the neighbourhood."

"I was informed that a dog was found near Wall Market Gate, I went there and brought her home," Shameen told ANI.

She added that although dogs are usually abandoned due to injury or sickness, this was the first time she had seen a dog abandoned for an "illicit relationship."