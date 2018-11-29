Pervert Naval Officer posts wife's objectionable pics online, he was allegedly hooked to porn

Pune, Nov 29: A pervert Indian Navy commander, whose wife had left him because of his pornography addiction, allegedly posted objectionable photos of his spouse. The woman, who is a former Army officer, mentioned that she had recently moved to her parent's place in Pune along with her children as her husband did not give up his pornography habit.

The Navy commander has been booked by Pune police for allegedly uploading objectionable and morphed pictures of his wife on an online photo application, a PTI report said while quoting police.

The victim in her complaint to police on Tuesday claimed that her husband, currently posted in Delhi, had "pornography addiction", Kondhwa police station's inspector Mahadeo Kumbhar said.

Besides uploading the victim's photos, her husband had also posted objectionable pictures of his colleague's wife and some other women on the app, he said.

"As per the complaint, the accused used his e-mail account to upload his wife's pictures on the photo app," Kumbhar said, adding that they have so far not received any complaint from the other women.

The accused was also allegedly having an affair with his colleague's wife, he said quoting the complaint.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the police official said.

"We will write to Navy authorities seeking permission to question him in the case," he added.

What is Pornography Addiction?

Porn addiction is considered a behavioral addiction that is characterized by an ever-growing compulsion to view pornographic content or material. Addiction in general terms refers to a state in which an individual experiences decreased control with regards to their desire for a certain stimulus, and/or increased feeling of routine desire for that stimulus. Porn addiction, like other substances or things that people can become addicted to, can be understood through principles of operant conditioning. This is where a certain behavior, watching porn in this case, is "reinforced," or rewarded, which in turn makes you want to do it again (and again).

OneIndia News with PTI inputs