Personal attacks ruled the Rajasthan Assembly elections while real issues neglected

New Delhi, Dec 6: The campaigning of 2018's Assembly elections of Rajasthan have not only been very high tech but also comments made were very sharp.

Rafale, AgustaWestland, Vadra, Dalit Hanuman ji, Kaul-Dattatreya, Namdar, Kamdar, Ragdarbari and Rajdarbari have been the key words used in these elections. But these words have put the issue like crises of water, drought, unemployment and struggle of common people on the back burner.

Political analysts say that these Assembly elections were not the elections of Assembly but rehearsal for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. There had been several specialties of the Rajasthan Assembly election this time round which has made people of the state understand that after three months when leaders of all the political parties come to them once again what will they have to offer them?

During the Lok Sabha elections summer will set in which will increase the election temperature further as well but words like Rafale, AgustaWestland, Vadra, Dalit Hanuman ji, Kaul-Dattatreya, Namdar, Kamdar, Ragdarbari and Rajdarbari have been on the tips of people of the state. These words were heard by people of the state earlier also but this time they have reached their courtyard. They have repeated these words so many times that they have only become the matter of discussion in the state, which were useless for Assembly elections.

People were neither interested in the caste of Prime Minister nor were anyone interested if Hanuman ji being a Dalit nor anyone was interested in gotra of Rahul Gandhi nor the Rafale deal. People were more interested in water in Bislapur, right price of crops, government jobs stuck in reservation but they were not heard anywhere. This years' election was very sharp and it was full of personal comments. It seems intention was such that to say something to make headlines. But the most unfortunate part of the story was that while making such comments neither post nor respect of the person was kept in mind.