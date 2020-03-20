  • search
    Person who attended music concert in Bengaluru tests positive for COVID-19?

    Bengaluru, Mar 20: The organisers of a music concert held here said that a person who attended the event has tested positive.

    " A Musical Evening with Mir Mukhtiyar Ali," was organised by the India Foundation for the Arts (IFA) at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall on March 12.

    The organisers said, in a note, "we would like to let you know that we have been intimated today by an audience member who was present at the Mir Mukhtiyar Ali concert organised by us on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Bangalore, that they have been tested positive for the COVID-19 as of yesterday Wednesday, March 18, 2020."

    "We value the safety and health of all, including the artists, technical staff, vendors, venue partners, audience members, partners, all our patrons and supporters, media, IFA staff and all those they may have interacted with since then. Therefore, in the interest of your safety and wellbeing, we request you to take the required precautions and contact local health authorities, should you experience any symptoms."

    Coronavirus cases in India rises to 195; death toll up to 10,000 globally

    "We understand that this is going to be a challenging and disruptive time for all of us and we regret the inconvenience caused. We are sending our best wishes to those who have fallen ill to get well soon and appealing the rest of you to stay safe."

    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 11:25 [IST]
